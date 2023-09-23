"Come on, we’re looking for sh*t" - WWE Hall of Famer shuts down rumors of Triple H burying former world champion

A WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about allegations regarding Triple H apparently burying Goldberg, dismissing the rumors entirely.

The Hall of Famer in question is Jim Ross, who had been closely involved with WWE at one point. Having worked with Triple H, he has a good relationship with the current CCO of the Stamford-based promotion even today.

Back in 2003, Goldberg and Triple H had a feud. At one point, Triple H defeated Goldberg to retain the World Heavyweight title in an Elimination Chamber match. Rumors of the Game being influential in booking Goldberg's defeat ran rampant at the time, which Jim Ross also addressed in his Grilling JR podcast.

“I don’t. Timing serves a lot of masters. Yes. I think he was fit and would have made a great champion at that time. But that’s not how the company decided to go. And I don’t blame that on Triple H. God almighty. Come on, we’re looking for shit. We’re looking for something to bitch about and complain about. In my role in talent relations, I never had any major issues whatsoever with Triple H because I could talk to him and converse with him, communicate with him. Communication is always going to be the key. So, no, I don’t. I never had those big issues that some people have or had with Triple H." (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

Jim Ross also spoke about another WWE legend

While Jim Ross did not have any issues working with Triple H, the same could not be said for Macho Man Randy Savage.

In another episode of his podcast, Jim noted that Savage was not exactly easy to work with.

"I didn't [suggest rehiring Savage] because I didn't enjoy working with him," Ross said. "It wasn't because of his lack of talent. He just was hard to get along with and he second-guessed everything. Was he a star? Oh my God, yes. Absolutely. At one time Vince had Savage as hot as anybody that we had on the roster, including Hulk, and that's hard to say." [1:21:57 – 1:22:24]

As of now, the WWE legend Jim Ross is working in AEW. It remains to be seen what is next for him.

