Concerning setback for AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm

Toni Storm is indeed one of the top AEW stars. However, in light of recent events, the current Women's World Champion may have suffered a huge setback ahead of a major showdown.

During the latest edition of Dynamite, Toni Storm teamed up with Thunder Rosa to take on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. This was the main event match for the show.

The action went back and forth between both teams. A prime highlight of the match was Megan Bayne's performance against her opponents as her AEW Women's World Championship match against Toni Storm at the Dynasty pay-per-view approaches in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, Penelope Ford and Thunder Rosa also displayed an excellent performance. Towards the end of the bout, Toni Storm and Bayne finally got their hands on each other when they tagged in, battling outside the ring before bringing the fight inside the squared circle.

However, it was Megan who ultimately found the perfect spot to deliver her finisher, the fixed descendant on Toni Storm, and pin the champion to win the match for her team.

As Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford celebrated, Toni Storm was left shocked at her defeat. With the Timeless One set to defend her title at AEW Dynasty against Megan Bayne, it remains to be seen if this loss on Dynamite has shaken her confidence and jeopardized her title reign heading into the match.

