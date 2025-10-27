  • home icon
  • Condolences to AEW star Danhausen

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 27, 2025 00:44 GMT
Danhausen
Danhausen [Image Credit: star's Instagram account]

AEW star Danhausen recently broke a devastating piece of news on social media. He has been one of the fan favorite stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Things haven't been good for the Very Good, Very Evil, though, and he has been absent from AEW since the inaugural Worlds End pay-per-view.

AEW seemingly has no creative plans for the Kid Gorgeous. Many believed he might become a free agent when his contract expires in July 2025. However, the Tony Khan-led promotion reportedly added injury time to his deal, which extended it until 2026. Despite being absent from the promotion, he remains active in the independent circuit.

Danhausen recently took to Instagram and revealed that his grandfather had passed away. The 35-year-old star also talked about being grateful for everything his "Papa" had done for him.

"Rest in peace Papa. You were the coolest grandpa. Go see your family whenever you can. Make time for them. I’m grateful and fortunate I was able to do this as often as possible," he wrote.

You can check out his tribute in the post below:

All of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to the star and his family for this recent loss.

Veteran believes Danhausen is a good fit for WWE

The Kid Gorgeous was rumored to jump ship to the global juggernaut before his contract was reportedly extended in July. Many still believe he will head to WWE in 2026.

While speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former wrestling manager said that Danhausen was tailor-made for WWE TV and also suggested a name change.

"Danhausen, they would have to change his name, I guess, you know, and they could do a lot with him. [Host: 'What would you change it to?'] Well, I don't know unless they could use something like that. They could come up with something; it's not the name, it's the character, and I've always liked the character. So, where did he get that character? He just came up with it? It's a good one. So, I'd like to see him in WWE. He's tailor-made for them anyway," Mantell said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the absent AEW star.

