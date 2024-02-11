Condolences to AEW star Keith Lee

Prominent AEW star Keith Lee recently announced that his aunt has passed away.

Keith Lee has been absent from AEW TV since December 2023 due to an injury. He was slated to take on Swerve Strickland at the Worlds End pay-per-view, but the match was canceled due to Lee not being cleared to compete. The Limitless One last wrestled inside the ring against Brian Cage on the December 23, 2023, episode of Collision.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the in-ring return of the former NXT Champion. Amid his absence from TV, Keith Lee shared some unfortunate news regarding his personal life. He took to Twitter to let fans know that his aunt, Beverly, had passed away. Lee added that she was possibly the "only reason" he met his father:

"Today, I had to say a final farewell to my Aunt Beverly. She may be the only reason I ever met my Father. I will miss her energy. .... I hate funerals."

Fans were saddened to hear the unfortunate news, as they offered their condolences in the comments section of Lee's post.

We at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to Lee's family and friends at this challenging time.