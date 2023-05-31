Condolences to AEW stars Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian

AEW star Penelope Ford took to Twitter to share a message about her miscarriage, which she, unfortunately, suffered last year.

Ford and her husband, Kip Sabian, previously detailed the pregnancy from 2022 and the complications that arose due to the miscarriage in a video on their YouTube channel. The couple said that they revealed their story to raise awareness and help others who may also be struggling.

Penelope Ford recently tweeted out a heartbreaking message, saying that they had a miscarriage. Ford also hoped that the post on Twitter would hinder people from sending "congratulatory stuff."

"Should’ve shared this here & added it was last year for those who missed our YouTube video last month/didn’t read my IG post, but we are unfortunately not expecting, we had a miscarriage. Hopefully this will stop us from receiving congratulatory stuff," tweeted Penelope Ford.

Check out the post below:

Penelope Ford @thePenelopeFord



Hopefully this will stop us from receiving congratulatory stuff 🥲

instagram.com/p/CsyKPkdO-5G/ Should’ve shared this here &added it was last year for those who missed our YouTube video last month/didn’t read my IG post, but we are unfortunately not expecting, we had a miscarriage.Hopefully this will stop us from receiving congratulatory stuff 🥲 Should’ve shared this here &added it was last year for those who missed our YouTube video last month/didn’t read my IG post, but we are unfortunately not expecting, we had a miscarriage. Hopefully this will stop us from receiving congratulatory stuff 🥲 instagram.com/p/CsyKPkdO-5G/

Kip Sabian recently opened up about real-life complications due to on-screen angle in AEW

While speaking during his interview with Sappenin, Sabian spoke about his and Penelope Ford's on-screen wedding in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The AEW star stated that they had to rush to get their real wedding done before the "wrestling wedding" as he is "very big on bad luck and omens."

"We thought we would have plenty of time to get married, but the timeline of the wrestling wedding got shot up. I’m pretty sure we had maybe three to four weeks to put together the wrestling wedding. I’m very big on bad luck and omens. I didn’t want to get pretend married before we got really married because, to me, it could be a bad omen for our real marriage. We had to rush to get that done."

𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊 @christina_tries



Kip declares, “You ruined everything!”



Freshly Squeezed cake surprise.



#AEW 🏝 #whatislove 2 years ago at Daily’s Place: The iconic wedding of Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian, featuring Best Man Miro & his butler Charles Taylor. 🥂Kip declares, “You ruined everything!”Freshly Squeezed cake surprise. #AEW Dynamite #BeachBreak 2 years ago at Daily’s Place: The iconic wedding of Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian, featuring Best Man Miro & his butler Charles Taylor. 🥂Kip declares, “You ruined everything!” 💀😂Freshly Squeezed cake surprise. 🍊🎂#AEW #AEWDynamite #BeachBreak 🌊🏝 #whatislove https://t.co/Qekofjro3L

Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian have been signed to AEW since 2019. They are one of the top stars on the roster, and fans have raved about their performances.

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our condolences to Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes