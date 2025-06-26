Congratulations to AEW legend Jim Ross

Congratulations are due for AEW legend Jim Ross amid a lot of uncertain times over the last few months. The fans will no doubt be super pleased with this news.

The former WWE commentator broke the news to his fans that he was suffering from cancer and that he was going to have it treated. He did just that last month, and he had been going through the rehab process in the weeks since.

In what will be seen as great news by everyone, Jim Ross mentioned on his podcast that he was finally cancer-free. Speaking on the latest episode of Grilling JR, he said:

Trending

“No, just get back to work. Yeah, I’m tired of sitting at home, and I’m excited about the opportunities that await. I am feeling better. My plan is to be in Dallas for the big event [AEW All In]. You never know about tomorrow. The cancer’s gone, which I’m very happy to say. So you know, I’m blessed that my health has returned, and I’m feeling pretty damn good.” [H/T Wrestling News]

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Jim Ross gives a special thank you to Tony Khan

In the same episode, Jim Ross specifically gave a shout-out to AEW President Tony Khan, revealing how supportive his boss had been during this hard time.

“I’m very indebted to AEW for hiring me, bringing me on board, and Tony Khan has been amazingly wonderful during my illness. He supported me wholeheartedly and I really do appreciate that. That’s the way a boss should act, should do is take care of your people. And Tony Khan has certainly taken good care of me, and I plan on being reciprocal and doing my best to take care of him in my role going forward.”

The fans will no doubt be waiting to see their favorite commentator back in the booth, although whether he's able to work at All In: Texas next month remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!