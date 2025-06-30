Congratulations to AEW megastar Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone continues to make her mark in the wrestling world as a trailblazer in AEW. She has transcended from being a Legit Boss to The CEO of women's wrestling, which is reflected in her latest accomplishment.

The former WWE Superstar made her debut in All Elite Wrestling in March of last year. In her very first match against Willow Nightingale at the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View, Mone defeated her formidable opponent to capture the coveted AEW TBS Championship.

As of this writing, Mercedes Mone has reached 400 days as the titleholder and is the third Black woman to do so on a major television network. During her dominant reign as the champion, she has had 17 successful title defenses, the second-most in 400 days for a top wrestling promotion.

Furthermore, The CEO is only 109 days away from etching her name in history as the longest-reigning TBS Champion. Should she accomplish that feat, it would also make her the longest-reigning women’s champion overall in AEW history.

Mercedes Mone has a TBS Title defense coming up in AEW

Before making another historic record as TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone still has a long way to go. She is set to defend her title on the upcoming AEW Dynamite 300 episode against Mina Shirakawa.

The match was made after the Japanese star found herself amidst the ongoing heated feud between Mone and her opponent for AEW All In Texas, "Timeless" Toni Storm. The duo will clash for Storm's AEW Women's World Championship. The match has been billed as a marquee showdown for the company, which could exceed all expectations of the wrestling fans.

However, before The CEO reaches the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, she had to go through the dynamic and highly popular Mina Shirakawa on Dynamite this week. So, it remains to be seen if she will remain AEW TBS Champion or suffer a huge setback before challenging Toni Storm for one of the most important titles in AEW history.

