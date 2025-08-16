Congratulations to AEW Star Jeff Jarrett

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has now made history in the Jacksonville-based promotion and reached a big milestone in his career. He has now held the Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch Championship for over two years in the promotion.Jarrett is one of the most renowned wrestlers from the Attitude Era of wrestling. He's a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and six-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion. On August 16, 2023, episode of Dynamite, the Last Outlaw faced off against Jeff Hardy for the Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch Championship.The match featured a lot of interference from names like Matt Hardy, the Private Party, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and even Leatherface. He overcame the odds and defeated the tag team legend to win the championship. However, as of now, Jeff Jarrett has completed two years as the reigning Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch Champion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's great to see Jarrett reach another big milestone this late in his career. It'll be interesting to see what's next for him in the Jacksonville-based promotion.Jeff Jarrett defended the Chris Park segment on WWE: UnrealWWE recently released a documentary titled WWE: Unreal on Netflix, which explores the behind-the-scenes workings of the company's programming. During the show, there was a segment involving Bruce Prichard and Chris Park. Jeff Jarrett defended the segment while speaking on his podcast.During his My World podcast, Jeff said he doesn't care about Prichard's reaction and that it's the job of the executives to always play the heel character.&quot;So, Bruce is a heel. Who gives a sh*t? At the end of the day, Chris Park, I love him. I've experienced all sides of it. That man right there is the most coachable athlete that I have ever been around because he will do it till he doesn't think he has it right, knows he got it right. So, I can't compliment enough, and it's pretty cool. That dude's doing the main event, producing the main event,&quot; Jarrett said. [From 11:13 - 11:35]Chris Park used to be known as Abyss in TNA and worked with Jarrett for a long time there. Both of them are TNA Hall of Famers.