Congratulations to AEW star Jon Moxley

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 18, 2025 20:09 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Jon Moxley has been the face of AEW for quite some time. Now, he has achieved another huge milestone.

At AEW All In: Texas, Jon Moxley defended his World Championship against 'Hangman' Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch. Page had earned the right to challenge Mox for the top title after he'd won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing 2025.

At the recently concluded PPV in Texas, Hangman and Moxley left no stone unturned to walk away with the win. As the stipulation would suggest, the match was a bloody and brutal affair that saw the return of Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin in the Jacksonville-based promotion. After a hard-fought contest, Page was finally able to make Mox submit when he choked him out with a steel chain, to free the World Title from the briefcase the Death Riders had been carrying around. The bout received a lot of praise from fans and critics alike.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who is known for his match ratings, gave the bout an astonishing five and a half stars. This is incidentally the highest rating that Jon Moxley has ever received, while Page has done better in the past.

We congratulate Jon Moxley for this phenomenal achievement.

Another AEW All In match also received a high rating

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page weren't the only ones who had a great match at All In 2025. Will Ospreay teamed up with Swerve Strickland to face the team of The Young Bucks. The match stipulation was such that if The Bucks lost, they would lose their EVP status, but if the babyfaces failed to win, then they wouldn't be able to challenge for the World Title for a year.

Given the high stakes of the bout, both teams were relentless and delivered an exceptional match filled with many great moments. Hence, this bout also received a five and a half star rating from Dave Meltzer.

It will be interesting to see what is next for all four AEW athletes in the weeks ahead.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
