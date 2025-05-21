Congratulations to AEW star Mark Briscoe

Jay and Mark Briscoe are widely considered to be one of the greatest tag teams of all time. The AEW star celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Briscoes' debut in professional wrestling. The star took to X/Twitter to write a heartfelt message to mark this special occasion.

The Briscoes are famously known for their time in Ring of Honor, where they held the ROH World Tag Team Championships 13 times. They also won tag team gold in various other promotions like NJPW and Impact Wrestling. The brothers were widely regarded as two of tag team's greatest performers until the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe in January 2023.

On the occasion of the silver jubilee of their debut, Mark Briscoe wrote a special message on X/Twitter while paying homage to his late brother.

"Today is 25 years since me and my brother debuted.; @jaybriscoe84 Happy 25 years dawg. Quarter century and still grindin’ ; #demboys," Mark via X.

Fans and wrestling stars from all over the world sent their congratulations to the Briscoes on this special occasion. Mark Briscoe continues to carry the Briscoe name on his back in All Elite Wrestling today.

Kevin Owens writes an emotional message after Mark Briscoe s announcement

Kevin Owens is one of the most respected names in the industry today, known to have wrestled all around the world. KO took to X/Twitter to send a heartfelt message to the Briscoe Brothers on the 25th anniversary of their pro wrestling debut.

Mark Briscoe recently shared an emotional post on the silver jubilee of his debut with his brother. WWE Superstar Sami Zayn quoted his post and boldly claimed that the Briscoes were the best tag team of all time. Replying to Zayn's post, Kevin wrote an emotional message for the former ROH World Tag Team Champions.

"Our careers would not have been the same if we hadn’t had the absolute privilege to work with, and get to know Jay and Mark. Happy anniversary boys, and thank you forever. @SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84."

The Briscoe brothers have had their names etched in the history books of professional wrestling.

Team Sportskeeda congratulates the late Jay Briscoe and his brother Mark Briscoe on the 25th anniversary of their debut.

