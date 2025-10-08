Congratulations to AEW star Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks)

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 08, 2025 08:51 GMT
The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mon&eacute; (Image via her Instagram)
Mercedes Moné is one of the biggest female stars in the world today. She is currently holding 9 Championships across different promotions at the same time. She recently added another achivement to her already established career by completing 500 days as the TBS Champion.

Mercedes Moné made her debut in All Elite Wrestling in March 2024 at AEW Dynamite: Big Business. Before this, she had made a cameo appearance at the All In London 2023 event as an audience member. A few weeks later, she defeated Willow Nightingale to win the AEW TBS Championship at the Double or Nothing event in May.

Following that huge win, she also defeated the current Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at the Forbidden Door event to win the NJPW Women's Strong Championship. The CEO has now completed 500 days as Champion following her victory over Lacy Layne at this week's Dynamite.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates the CEO on this huge achievement.

Mercedes Moné succesfully defended her title against Riho at All Out few weeks ago

Despite holding so many titles at the same time, Moné has been a fighting champion in AEW. She continues to defend her TBS Championship at all the major events that the company produces. She recently defended her title against Riho at the AEW All Out pay-per-view last month.

On the September 3rd episode of Dynamite, Moné attacked Alex Windsor who she had previously defeated at Forbidden Door pay-per-view in August. To save Alex from the attack, the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion Riho came out.

This led to the two women clashing at the All Out pay-per-view in Toronto where Mercedes Moné emerged victorious.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
