Congratulations to AEW star Nigel McGuinness

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 16, 2025 08:52 GMT
AEW Nigel McGuinness
AEW's Nigel McGuinness has a wonderful update (Source-AEW on X)

Congratulations go out to the AEW performer and commentator, Nigel McGuinness, as he shared some wonderful personal news. The news was shared by Nigel's partner through a recent social media post.

Aside from being an amazing color commentator on AEW Collision every week, Nigel McGuinness has also been wrestling occasionally after returning to the ring last year. He recently challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP Heavyweight title in a losing cause at the Forbidden Door 2025 event, which took place in his home country of England.

Meanwhile, Nigel's real-life partner, Kaori shared a heartwarming personal update. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kaori shared a picture with Nigel McGuinness in which she seems pregnant to share that they are expecting a child. She also wrote the following in the caption of her post:

"Something magical has happened 🪄 💙 Our crumpet is toasting…"

Sportskeeda congratulates Nigel McGuinness and his partner on such heartfelt news.

Nigel McGuinness on why he retired before returning to the ring in AEW

Nigel McGuinness had retired from in-ring competition back in 2011 before returning to action at AEW All In 2024. In an interview with TV Insider last year, Nigel revealed the real reason he stepped away from wrestling for years:

"The truth of the matter is when I stepped away from wrestling, it was purely because I couldn’t make a living as a wrestler anymore. I could have gone back to Ring of Honor and wrestled that style, but I wouldn’t have made enough money to even afford health insurance, let alone save for the rest of my life. That style in Ring of Honor just wasn’t doable. WWE wasn’t interested in me because of an old arm injury, even though it was perfectly healed. I didn’t want to go back to TNA given what happened there. That was it. There was no AEW or anywhere else to make a living wrestling. I had no choice," Nigel disclosed.

Meanwhile, Nigel McGuinness continues his in-ring career along with commentary, and only time will tell what the future has in store for him.

