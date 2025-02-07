Congratulations to AEW star Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara is one of the pillars of AEW. He recently celebrated a milestone in the company.

Guevara was one of the first stars to sign with AEW. He quickly became known as one of the pillars of the promotion. Through the years, Guevara has accomplished much in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including winning the TNT Championship and being mentored by Chris Jericho.

The Spanish God was also involved in some of the best matches and moments during his time with the company. Currently, he features prominently in ROH and is one-half of the World Tag Team Champions along with Dustin Rhodes. Given the incredible journey he has been on, it's hard to imagine that it's already been six years since he became All Elite.

Guevara took to social media to confirm that it has been six years since he signed with AEW:

"6 years ago today."

Sammy Guevara recently celebrated another milestone

Sammy Guevara wrestled on the independent scene for several years before AEW picked him up. During this time, he won several championships across various promotions. He previously held the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, Inspire Pro Pure Prestige Champion, and Inspire Pro Junior Crown Champion.

Guevara has clearly come a long way in his career and he still has a long way to go. Recently, the Spanish God took to social media to announce that he has been in the wrestling business for 14 years:

"Today marks 14 years in the game. Wrestling changed my life & made my dreams come true. I'd say for any kids out there chase your dreams cause they come true & can turnout better than you could have ever imagined #DreamBig."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former TNT Champion Guevara.

