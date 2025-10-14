  • home icon
  Congratulations to AEW stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson

Congratulations to AEW stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 14, 2025 15:24 GMT
Julia Hart and Lee Johnson
Julia Hart and Lee Johnson [Image via Hart's Instagram]

Julia Hart and Lee Johnson are signed to All Elite Wrestling. The two stars have been part of the company for quite some time and have established themselves on the roster. Moreover, they have been together for several years now and recently celebrated another anniversary.

Johnson and Hart married on October 13 in the year 2023. They have been a popular couple among the fans since then, and they often share their personal life moments with their followers on their social media. Well, Julia Hart has mentioned that her husband has helped her to gain confidence in her promo work, which has helped her to grow as a person.

Recently, the couple took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures of themselves with their fans on their second anniversary. Well, the post features several mirror selfies alongside a beautiful caption where Hart has wished a happy anniversary to Lee Johnson.

"Happy anniversary🥰🤙🏼" wrote Hart

Check out the Instagram post below:

Sportskeeda congratulates Hart and Johnson on their anniversary. We wish them a happy and fulfilling life together for many more years to come.

Renee Paquette reacts to Julia Hart's anniversary post

Julia Hart and Lee Johnson have quite a reputation among the fans in the world of professional wrestling. Their followers often share their love and affection for the couple on social media. Renee Paquette also reacted to Hart's loving anniversary post in the comment section.

Taking to Instagram, Paquette wished the couple a happy anniversary. Alongside the message, she posted some smiling faces with heart eyes emoji to express her excitement.

"😍😍😍😍 happy anniversary!!" wrote Paquette

Check out Renee's comment below:

Renee Paquette's comment [Image via Hart's Instagram]

Moreover, fellow wrestlers, including Penelope Ford and others, have shared their heartfelt reactions to Hart and Lee’s post. Well, many of them congratulated the couple, expressing their love for the two while celebrating their bond.

