Congratulations to Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews [PHOTO]

Australian wrestlers Rhea Ripley from WWE and Buddy Matthews from AEW have just announced their engagement. The two have been dating for three years now.

Ripley and Matthews got together back in 2020 when both were working under WWE. Despite Buddy signing with rival promotion AEW in 2022, the pair have continued to date. Since then, they have been working on opposite sides of the divide but have continued to support each other and have even paid tribute to one another.

On Instagram, Matthews posted a picture of himself and Rhea Ripley on a date with one another. This was just before Ripley posted as well, showing off a selfie of their date, but this time flaunting her new engagement ring, making their engagement official.

"My sunshine in the Sunshine!"

You can see Rhea Ripley's Instagram post, which shows off her ring, here.

The couple immediately debunked the claims that they were not dating once more with an engagement post and have proven that Rhea's storyline with Dominik Mysterio is only for show.

