"Would stand up for years and years" - Conrad Thompson picks CM Punk's return as "Moment of the Year" over Big's E WWE Championship win (Exclusive)

Conrad Thompson picked AEW star CM Punk's return as the "Moment of the Year" in the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Other candidates in this category were:

Big E's WWE Championship win Bianca Belair's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship win Bryan Danielson's AEW debut Kenny Omega kicking open the Forbidden Door

Considering The Straight Edge Superstar had been away from professional wrestling for nearly seven years, many couldn't help but tear up when he debuted for AEW. CM Punk's return is still fresh in countless fans' memory, one among them being Conrad Thompson.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Thompson stated that no one expected Punk to return, which made the moment even better. He also praised Jim Ross' work in the commentary booth and added that the former WWE Champion's emotional return would stand the test of time. Thompson said:

"It's gotta be CM Punk returning. For so many fans, it felt like it was never going to happen and when it finally did, it was well worth the wait. It wasn't exactly a surprise, but they didn't exactly beat us over the head with it, and when that music it, it was probably a top-five wrestling moment for me just as far as the way you felt. JR did a masterful job on the call, and I just think CM Punk's return would stand up for years and years." (From 5:32 - 6:34)

Conrad Thompson is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

CM Punk would wrestle his biggest AEW match yet at Revolution 2022

CM Punk's first few months in AEW felt underwhelming as he wasn't involved in many high-profile feuds. However, the last couple of months have been a treat for the audience.

HOOKer #FreePalestine @SmarkNation MJF is actually still in love with CM Punk



Remember Punk never asked for a rematch with MJF he wanted a rematch with Wardlow but MJF got insecure that Punk liked Wardlow more than him and inserted himself in there MJF is actually still in love with CM PunkRemember Punk never asked for a rematch with MJF he wanted a rematch with Wardlow but MJF got insecure that Punk liked Wardlow more than him and inserted himself in there https://t.co/Lk1Xraztte

Not only did he kickstart a sensational rivalry with MJF, but he put forth his best effort yet and delivered an instant match-of-the-year candidate on the February 02 Dynamite despite losing. The Second City Saint now has the chance to avenge his loss to MJF in a Dog Collar match at Revolution 2022.

