Controversial AEW match finish puts Kenny Omega in danger

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite began with a controversial finish in the opening match. This result might just have put Kenny Omega's title reign in danger.

The March 19, 2025, edition of Dynamite, taking place in Omaha, began with an explosive four-way match. The winner would earn the right to challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship at AEW Dynasty.

The bout pitted Speedball Mike Bailey, Orange Cassidy, Mark Davis, and Ricochet against each other. Each competitor won their respective matches last week as part of the ongoing tournament to advance to this contest.

Each participant brought in their own style and athleticism to the mix. One stretch of the match saw Mark Davis displaying his dominance over all of his opponents with his brute strength. On the other hand, Ricochet showboated during the bout, even taking a break to join the commentary. There were many nearfalls as each man tried to capitalize on the opportunity to seal the win.

The match was a classic showdown as every competitor put in their best, realizing the high stakes involved and the fans erupted in a 'This is Awesome' chant. As the match came down to its final moments, Mark Davis was dominating the field. But the ending of the match was highly controversial.

Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey both rolled up Davis for the pin at the same time and got the three count. As both men argued over the finish, Justin Roberts declared that both of them were the winners and would challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW International Title in a three-way match.

While The Cleaner was probably expecting a one-on-one bout, his title reign is now threatened by two top competitors. Moreover, Omega himself does not even have to be involved in the decision to lose his title.

This just made the International Championship match at AEW Dynasty a must-watch affair for the fans.

