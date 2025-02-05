Controversial AEW star’s return and Toni Storm’s confession fail to impact Collision ratings

AEW Collision garnered one of the lowest average audience rating in the history of the show. The Saturday night show also went head-to-head with the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event for a significant amount of time. The low numbers are likely because of the clash that happened the night.

Tony Khan booked a strong lineup for the event. Megan Bayne made her stellar debut on the show. Also, the controversial star Rush, who was suspended by AEW recently, answered Max Caster's open challenge and defeated the latter in a squash match. In one of the major highlights of the show, Toni Storm revealed why she portrayed herself as the rookie in recent weeks.

Further, the show was headlined by The Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta taking on FTR in a Mid-South Street Fight where the latter team won the bout.

Trending

As per Wrestlenomics, the February 1 edition of Collision drew an average viewership of 197,000 and was rated 0.04 among the 18-49 demographics. This number is low from last week as the previous week's show garnered 250,000 audience and the demographics were 0.07.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how much difference will be there in the ratings next week as no WWE events will collide with the Saturday night show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback