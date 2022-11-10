Create

Controversial AEW wrestler namedrops The Rock, John Cena, and multiple WWE Hall of Famers in critical promo on Dynamite

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 10, 2022 07:46 AM IST
The Rock and John Cena
Two of greatest wrestlers turned Hollywood megastars - The Rock and John Cena

Ahead of Full Gear, the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, Maxwell Jacob Friedman had some strong words.

A couple of weeks ago, members of The Firm took MJF and current world champion Moxley out. Tonight was the first time fans heard Maxwell since the assault.

The Devil had a sit-down interview in New York. He mentioned that his doctors advised him not to travel as much if he needed to be 110% for the AEW World Title match.

He compared himself to wrestling legends such as Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock, claiming he is a talent that shows up "once in a blue moon."

“This could be the potential crowning of the next face of the next generation of professional wrestling… Guys like Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, guys like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena, all of these men were generational talents, and that is exactly who MJF is,” he said (00:41 - 1:09)
Following MJF, the World Champion Jon Moxley is also scheduled to address the fans later on Dynamite.

Edited by Angana Roy
