Controversial released WWE Superstar referenced on AEW Dynamite

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite featured a tag team battle royale to determine one of the teams in the Revolution Tag Team title match. The Acclaimed faced off against Big Bill and Lee Moriarty of The Firm.

As Lee Moriarty's music hit, he and his partner walked out to the ring, followed by The Acclaimed, who made their entrance with Max Caster rapping as usual. But it was Max Caster's rap that got people talking. During his entrance, he made a reference to former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore.

AEW star Max Caster's rap included the line, "Yo Bill, your girl text me, she says that you're S.A.W.F.T." This was a clear reference to Enzo Amore's popular catchphrase with his former tag team partner, Big Cass, in WWE. The duo were well-liked by fans during their four-year run as a tag team, and their catchphrase "S.A.W.F.T" became a fan favorite.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass were released from WWE in 2018 following controversy that included Enzo being accused of sexual assault. The duo had previously been popular as a tag team in NXT and on the main roster, along with Carmella.

The reference to Enzo Amore in the AEW star's rap has caused a stir among wrestling fans, with some applauding the edgy and controversial nature of The Acclaimed's gimmick.

