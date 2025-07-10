Controversial star was backstage during AEW tapings; huge update on return amid absence (Exclusive)

A controversial star was recently backstage during AEW tapings. He has not been seen on TV for the past two months.

Jack Perry's career went on an upward trajectory after he turned heel a couple of years ago. He also got himself into some trouble when he was involved in a backstage brawl with CM Punk. He was suspended for several months, but when he returned to TV, he attacked Tony Khan. Despite this, Perry went on to win the TNT Championship. However, after he lost the title to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024, he was not seen on TV, leaving many fans to wonder about his future in the company.

During a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes reported that Jack Perry was backstage at recent AEW tapings and was in good spirits. He is back in the fold now, but nothing was mentioned about his return.

Jim Cornette doesn't think Jack Perry is a big star in AEW

Jack Perry is one of the most popular stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster. After turning heel, he showcased a different side of himself that fans have never seen before. As such, his stock in the company was on the rise. However, one wrestling veteran doesn't think he's a big star.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette slammed Tony Khan for pushing Jack Perry since he doesn't sell any tickets or have great matches.

"I don't know how they think he's a star. He's a star in their eyes, in their world. He just doesn't sell any tickets, draw any money, get anybody to watch, or particularly have great matches," Jim Cornette said. [From 06:10 to 06:24]

It will be interesting to see when Jack Perry makes his return to AEW TV.

