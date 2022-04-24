"My line is still open for Tony Khan" - Controversial star open to re-joining AEW after recent release

Former AEW star Big Swole recently claimed that her line is open for Tony Khan and that she would be open to re-joining the company in the future.

Big Swole left the company on amicable terms. However, she gave an interview shortly after in which she highlighted issues she felt existed in All Elite Wrestling. This prompted a fiery response from Tony Khan, who insisted that Big Swole was released because he felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough.

On a recent episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Big Swole spoke about her exit, claiming that she still has love for the people at AEW:

“I still have love for the people there at AEW. I still have friends and everything like that. I’m supportive. I still watch their matches and everything,” Swole said. "Everything that went down kind of just went as a surprise for me. I didn’t necessarily know he (Tony Khan) was going to react like that, but I mean, that’s just his God given right. But my line is still open for Tony Khan, for AEW, because I don’t like to burn any bridges. I just like to tell the truth.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Despite the tension, Big Swole wished AEW the best

In the same interview, Big Swole reiterated that her comments were blown out of proportion, and that she believed her statements were invalidated rather than listened to properly:

“These are my opinions, these are my experiences, and I feel like they shouldn’t have been blown out of proportion as much as they have. I feel like people were doing more invalidating than actually actively listening and comprehending what I was saying. So in a sense of where my relationship is with certain fans, it’s kind of like, no, but as far as AEW, I just really wish them the best because I don’t want anybody getting out of a job.”

Big Swole enjoyed some interesting storylines in All Elite Wrestling. She faced Britt Baker in a Tooth and Nails Match which was highly criticized. She also collided with Diamante multiple times in an extended feud.

Tony Khan seems to have moved on from the subject of Big Swole since the controversial Twitter exchange back in December. With the All Elite President adding big names like Toni Storm to the roster, it remains to be seen if she'll make her way back to the company.

