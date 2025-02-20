Controversial star's AEW debut confirmed 

A controversial star is set to be making their debut this weekend for AEW. This will be in an appearance on Collision this Saturday night. Specific details for this have yet to be revealed.

Ad

Gabe Kidd is an up-and-coming talent in the wrestling world, representing NJPW. He has been deemed controversial by many for some comments he made regarding the company and Tony Khan himself. He even got into a fight with Kenny Omega because of his attitude, and this led up to their bout at Wrestle Dynasty last year.

Tonight, a video package of him aired during AEW Dynamite, which even featured clips of his run in NJPW as the Strong Openweight Champion. It was then announced that he would be appearing this weekend on Collision. Should he be in a match, this will be his debut contest on the show.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gabe Kidd has not competed in AEW since June last year when he teamed up with Roderick Strong to face The Infantry. He has appeared in several crossover events, including Forbidden Door and Wrestle Dynasty, with his bout with Kenny Omega almost two months ago having made waves in the wrestling world.

It remains to be seen whether this would be a one-off appearance or a sign that he has some serious business to handle in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback