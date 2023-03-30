"Controversy creates cash" - Hall of Famer believes Tony Khan's AEW needs 6-time WWE Champion for his star power

AEW president Tony Khan is not shy about signing former WWE stars to bolster his roster. He has done it numerous times over the last three years and none were bigger than CM Punk. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross believes Tony Khan needs the Second City Saint.

CM Punk walked out of WWE in 2014 and didn't show up in a wrestling ring for over seven years. After a stunning debut year in AEW, things fell apart and the Chicago native is at odds with the company.

During Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling, all business metrics saw a major boost thanks to his presence. Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross commented on the importance of selling out arenas.

“I think it sold out. Rafael [Morffi] called me, and I said, ‘How are things going, tickets sales wise?’ He mentioned to me that the Toronto show had sold out. That’s good. Good for the home team. All good stuff, baby. But anyway, sell-outs, good. Anytime you get a sell out, you’re doing something right. I think we’re doing something right. I just got a feeling that big things are on the way. Getting everybody healthy again and back on the roster again is important."

He then stated that he's a big fan of the 2-time AEW World Champion.

"Of course, the whole question is gonna center around [will] CM Punk ever be back. I’m one of those guys that believe he will be back. We’ll see. I think AEW needs CM Punk because of his star power, and he brings… with controversy creates cash, and he’s certainly controversial. I’m a big fan of Phil’s. We’ll see how it works out. I’m optimistic and positive," Ross said. (h/t: Fightful)

Former WWE Champion CM Punk created more controversy with his social media post regarding AEW

CM Punk recently posted a story on Instagram where he lambasted former WWE Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer. It caused an uproar within the wrestling community and continues to dominate the headlines.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 This was Cm Punk’s instagram story.



It has been deleted. This was Cm Punk’s instagram story. It has been deleted. https://t.co/TZdEzRde4l

There was speculation that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion could make a return to AEW, but after this latest episode, it seems that both parties still have a long way to go in mending fences.

Do you think we will see the Second City Saint in AEW ever again? Let us know in the comments.

