Cora Jade drops a massive AEW tease after WWE release

AEW might be the next destination for Cora Jade, who was part of WWE's latest talent release round. The former NXT star teased interest in the company following a recent social media post.
The Generation of Jade was among the top prospects in WWE's developmental territory, NXT. She had the potential to thrive as a top star and was making waves upon her return to the brand last year from her knee injury. However, she was released alongside many top WWE talents, which was a massive surprise to the audience. Following that, Cora Jade posted on social media asking the fans who they liked to see her wrestle and where.
One fan wanted to see Jade square off against rising AEW star Julia Hart. The former NXT star fueled the rumors by replying to the tweet on her X.
"Oh hey @TheJuliaHart."
WWE veteran weighed in on the release of Cora Jade and others amid AEW rumors
Cora Jade and many other top WWE names were recently released from the company. These included stars like Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Riley Osborne, Jakara Jackson, and many others.
Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda's BroDown, wrestling veteran Vince Russo discussed the millions WWE spends nurturing its talents from NXT to their journey to the main roster. Moreover, he seemed to agree with WWE's decision to release stars as they operated purely from a business standpoint.
"At the end of the day, guys, this is a business, and you guys have to understand something. Mac knows this. From the day somebody is put into NXT and they go through the NXT system, and then they go up to the WWE, guys, do you know how many millions of dollars they invest in the talent? Do you know how much money it is to start with somebody green with NXT and see them through the system?" Russo said.
Like many others, Cora Jade's recent tease to join AEW has caught attention despite the door closing on her WWE dreams. So it will be interesting to see if she makes her debut in the promotion and possibly rises to become a cornerstone for the AEW women's division.