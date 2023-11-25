Corey Graves references CM Punk's promo on WWE SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series

CM Punk was once again referenced on WWE SmackDown. This time, it was not inside the ring, but from the commentary table.

Corey Graves, who is one of the more exuberant commentators, uncannily referenced Punk when he was talking about the Prize Fighter, Kevin Owens.

Corey, while speaking about Owens, said:

“Kevin Owens became a monster to fight the monsters of the world.”

Loyal fans of CM Punk from yesteryear will remember those lines, as it was the Second City Saint who first uttered those words during his time on the independent scene.

It could be just another coincidence in what has been a long list, or it could be yet another carefully placed hint by WWE, this time in the home of the former AEW World Champion. Before the start of SmackDown, fans inside the arena started chanting for their hometown hero, and did so fervently.

Expand Tweet

With WWE Survivor Series being held inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, the eyes of the wrestling world will be on the show to see if their beloved star makes a comeback to the company he left 10 years ago.

What do you make of Corey Graves’ comment? Let us know in the comments section below.