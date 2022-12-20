Corey Graves seemingly takes a dig at AEW during WWE RAW

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Corey Graves seemingly took some shots at AEW.

Earlier in the night, The Bloodline was ordered by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns to send a message to Kevin Owens and John Cena. Thus, the faction came over to RAW and attacked every wrestler they saw.

During the brawl, Corey Graves mentioned it was a 'Rampage' backstage. This seemingly references the AEW program on which several reports of backstage altercations reportedly took place.

This wasn't the only 'dig' Corey Graves took at the Jacksonville-based promotion. Later in the night, The Miz wrestled Dexter Lumis in a 'Winner Takes All' ladder match. Two bags of money were hanging in the middle of the ring, and the winner would get both.

The WWE RAW commentator constantly referred to the unique stipulation as 'Double or Nothing,' which is an AEW pay-per-view.

Corey Graves mentioned 'Double or Nothing' on several occasions, not only tonight, but he also referenced the term last week when the match was announced.

As the match ended, he referenced the after-effects as 'melee at ringside,' a term that people have used to reference the 'Brawl Out' between CM Punk and The Elite.

Do you think the WWE RAW commentator intentionally took shots at the rival promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

