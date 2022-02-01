"He looks worse than the biggest joke in the company" - Jim Cornette knocks former NXT Champion's current run in AEW

AEW has signed some of the hottest talents in modern professional wrestling. In 2021, most of the stars that became All Elite were ex-WWE wrestlers. For example, Tony Khan's promotion signed Adam Cole in a major move for the company. But since his buzzworthy debut, some fans have been critical of the former NXT Champion's run in AEW.

Cole debuted to resounding cheers during the All Out pay-per-view. During his NXT run, Cole was a leading star and the second Triple Crown NXT Champion. But Jim Cornette believes he's not living up to his potential in All Elite Wrestling.

During Episode 416 of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager blasted the former champion and questioned his seriousness as a performer.

"He looks worse than the biggest joke in the company." Cornette said. "If he was serious about his business and he was confident in his ability in it, he would have refused to interact with [Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends] and he would’ve done what Danielson and Punk have done! Which is why their s**t’s good!" (12:44)

Jim Cornette also thinks Adam Cole is in worse shape in AEW compared to his time in WWE

Cornette continued to point out that Adam Cole is seemingly not looking after himself now that he's in AEW. According to the WWE veteran, the star has not been focusing on his physique recently, at least compared to the body he had in his NXT days.

"He didn’t come to AEW looking like that! He came to AEW looking a lot better! Now he looks like that! It’s been a steady decline," Cornette continued. "You’ve seen the pictures from last year in NXT where he had tone to him, he didn’t weigh 250lbs! He had a tan and he had a couple of muscles and now it looks like he’s been floating in the river for three days and he doesn’t have a g****mn muscle in his body. It’s like he’s given up!" (15:23)

Cornette emphasized his belief that Cole doesn't have a wrestler's physique. Still, Cole is renowned for his in-ring skills, and he is widely viewed as one of the most remarkable stars on the roster.

