Former WWE personality comments on the possibility of Tony Khan seemingly buying Ring of Honor for $40 million

Jim Cornette recently discussed Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor. Earlier this year, Khan bought the promotion from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Shortly afterward, rumors on Twitter and social media platforms suggested that Khan had bought ROH for a total of $40 million.

Speaking about the same on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette claimed that TK didn't pay an amount that big to buy the promotion:

"But apparently, remember when it was going around with back in April when Tony Khan announced that he had bought Ring of Honor or bought their assets or bought the tape library? However, the paperwork has been done. There's been people talking about the paperwork's not all done yet, there's certain things up in the air. But remember a lot of people were trying to put out the story, that Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor for $40 million. Well yeah and we said as much and a bunch of people are still on Twitter, whatever, whining, 'Oh, they don't know what's going on, they weren't there.' No, we just know, the same way as if you're a goddamn airplane pilot and you have 30 years experience flying Delta 747s and you see some four-year-old guy with a goddamn lunch box get in the pilot seat, you know, he probably ain't licensed to fly a plane. They didn't pay 40 million dollars for Ring of Honor and even Tony, I said at the time, even Tony could not be taking advantage of about wrestling." said Cornette [0:35-1:45]

Tony Khan was recently criticized by Konnan

Tony Khan has been highly criticized by veterans of the business such as Jim Cornette and Vince Russo.

WCW veteran Konnan has also joined in and slammed Khan for his management skills. He also believes that the quality of the product has taken a hit with TK's actions:

"I have my hands full with AAA and Tony knows where to find me. I think I had a pretty good idea. They have like four or five shows, right? Send Road Dogg to one, Gabe Spakolksi to another one, send Vince Russo to another one, me and Disco Inferno, just to say a name. Whoever performs better, you keep them there and if they don't perform, you put somebody else there. You can't be doing all the shows, my dude. Quality suffers,"

Ring of Honor recently hosted their second pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, under the TK era.

