Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore has made a bold claim regarding an angle in Tony Khan's new promotion, Ring of Honor. He noted that his popular ROH segment alongside W. Morrissey could have sold out the Madison Square Garden.

In the summer of 2019, Enzo Amore and his ex-WWE tag team partner Big Cass invaded the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden. The duo jumped over the barricade and proceeded to attack several ROH and NJPW stars.

The cameras turned away to make the angle even more authentic, giving the impression of a legitimate attack. However, the segment wasn't followed up or mentioned again, and fans didn't get any matches out of it. Big Cass is currently signed to AEW while Enzo plies his trade in MLW.

Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Enzo stated that a program involving him and Big Cass against The Briscoes or G.O.D. could have sold out MSG, one of the most iconic wrestling venues in history.

"Ring of Honor did not follow up that match with me and Cass," Amore said. "You could've sold out Madison Square Garden with Enzo and Cass, G.O.D., and The Briscoes in a tag team title match. You could've, you would've sold out the Garden again — and now Ring of Honor sold out to Tony Khan. The company would still maybe be alive if they booked that match. But then again, that's on them." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE ENZO AMORE AND BIG CASS JUST JUMPED THE BARRICADE AND ATTACKED EVERYONE AT #G1 WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON TONIGHT twitter.com/LukeAllenFS/st… ENZO AMORE AND BIG CASS JUST JUMPED THE BARRICADE AND ATTACKED EVERYONE AT #G1 WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON TONIGHT twitter.com/LukeAllenFS/st…

Khan purchased ROH in March 2022 and has since featured the company's talent on AEW programming. However, the promotion is yet to introduce its exclusive weekly show under the new regime.

Enzo Amore had a successful career in WWE

Enzo Amore had no prior wrestling experience before signing with WWE. After a decent spell in NXT, he and Big Cass debuted on the RAW after WrestleMania 32 and confronted the Dudley Boyz.

The duo went on to defeat the legendary tag team before challenging the New Day for the tag team title in a Fatal 4-Way Match that also involved the Good Brothers and Vaudevillians. However, they were unsuccessful in capturing the titles.

The duo was drafted to RAW in July and eventually broke up and feuded with each other. Their rivalry concluded with Enzo Amore defeating Big Cass in a Street Fight on the red brand. Amore later ended up on 205 Live and won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship twice.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes