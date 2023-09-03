"Cracks in the wall," says WWE legend after AEW fires CM Punk

AEW’s firing of CM Punk has caught the world of wrestling by surprise. WWE legend and Hall of Famer Bully Ray also recently commented on the matter.

Tony Khan let go of CM Punk following an investigation into the alleged backstage altercation he had with Jack Perry at AEW All In. The stars were seemingly suspended following their melee and were withdrawn from all programming. Despite this, perhaps few ever thought Punk would be released.

WWE legend Bully Ray took to Twitter and gave his thoughts on the situation with a cryptic message. He stated that there were cracks in the wall. Whether or not he was commenting on Punk getting fired is unclear at this point.

“Cracks in the wall.”

Check out the tweet below:

Tony Khan also commented on the matter ahead of AEW Collision and stated that he felt danger due to the incidents that happened backstage at Wembley Stadium. He was heavily booed by the fans in Chicago who were desperately waiting for a return from Punk.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for CM Punk and whether he will return to wrestling soon.

