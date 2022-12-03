"Crew of jobbers aren't gonna get any" - Twitter hilariously claims that even WWE star Bayley can't help Tony Khan with AEW ratings

Wrestling fans on Twitter have responded to Bayley's promo from this week's SmackDown by claiming that she can't help AEW with ratings.

While addressing the WWE Universe on the blue brand, the Damage CTRL leader claimed that SmackDown needed ratings. In response, Twitter user @WWEGareth took an indirect dig at AEW.

Reacting to the same, fans claimed that even The Role Model wouldn't be able to help Tony Khan's promotion with ratings. Whereas some complained about WWE's poor booking of the former SmackDown Women's Champion since her return at SummerSlam.

Jimmy Pummel @JimmyPummel1985 @Harvie3Culley @WWEGareth Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold could walk out next Wednesday and they'd still get 880,000 @Harvie3Culley @WWEGareth Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold could walk out next Wednesday and they'd still get 880,000

Kad @SpacemanKad @WWEGareth And even if it does indeed need ratings, her crew of jobbers aren't gonna get any. @WWEGareth And even if it does indeed need ratings, her crew of jobbers aren't gonna get any.

LightattheEnd @SBerger77 @WWEGareth And wrong day… that company on Wednesday is what needs help @WWEGareth And wrong day… that company on Wednesday is what needs help

TheDreadPirateRoberts @ScottLantz9 @WWEGareth I've actually been disappointed by how WWE has used Bayley since she returned. @WWEGareth I've actually been disappointed by how WWE has used Bayley since she returned.

On this week's SmackDown, Damage CTRL was involved in a brawl with Liv Morgan, who was assisted by the returning Tegan Nox.

The Welsh star was let go by WWE back in 2021 but has been brought back by Triple H. The duo of Nox and Morgan could potentially go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships currently held by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

How has WWE booked Bayley since her return to the company?

After returning to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley feuded with Bianca Belair and went on to unsuccessfully challenge her for the RAW Women's Championship. The two collided in a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel, and The EST walked out with the win.

The Role Model was recently involved in the Women's Survivor Series WarGames Match. Unfortunately, once again, Damage CTRL ended up on the losing side, with the returning Becky Lynch influencing a win for her team.

The greatest amount of success enjoyed by Damage CTRL so far has been courtesy of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, who are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They regained their belts from Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel earlier in the year.

