Cryptic video referencing Kenny Omega's non-AEW career aired during Dynamite

AEW Dynamite featured yet another tease for the impending return of The Elite. However, eagle-eyed fans may have caught some easter eggs in the vignette.

Like last week's teaser, there wasn't much for fans to decipher. The theme continued to be the removal of The Elite from the promotion's history, somewhat alluding to their suspension following All Out, with their trios' title win cut and replaced with Death Triangle capturing the vacant championship.

During the segment where the clips were shown to be edited, another clip seemingly referenced a significant trios bout of Kenny Omega. The file name reads "...IMPACT-Hard..." - which appears to be a direct reference to Kenny Omega's debut in IMPACT Wrestling at Hard to Kill 2021.

During his debut, he teamed up with former Bullet Club stablemates and latest WWE signees Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. They defeated the team of Chris Sabin, Moose, and then-IMPACT Champion Rich Swann.

The Cleaner reigned with the IMPACT World Championship in 2021, holding the belt alongside the AEW and AAA World Titles.

Omega reigned with the IMPACT World Title for 110 days, losing the title against Christian Cage during the inaugural episode of AEW Rampage in August. He hasn't appeared in the promotion since July 2021.

