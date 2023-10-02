Current AEW champion seemingly suffers an injury at WrestleDream; escorted to the back by medical personnel

Rey Fenix has seemingly suffered an injury tonight during the four-way tag match for the next challengers to the AEW World Tag Team titles.

The Young Bucks, The Gunns, The Lucha Brothers, and Orange Cassidy & Hook all shared the ring for a chance to challenge the winner between FTR and Aussie Open later tonight.

It was a high-action match, with every tag team going at it and each coming close. However, during the match, it seemed that Penta El Zero Miedo was standing in his corner, on his own, with his partner not in sight.

The AEW commentary team was quick to spot this, with all of them wondering where Fenix was, as they could not see him on ringside. Rey Fenix was apparently brought backstage after he seemingly hurt himself.

There have been no reports on the extent of the potential injury, but it was seemingly bad enough to take him out of the match itself. On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Fenix will defend his AEW International Championship against Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks.

It remains to be seen whether the luchador will be cleared for that match or what the future of the International Championship will be.

