Current AEW star surprisingly features in WWE SummerSlam vignette on RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, during a SummerSlam vignette, a familiar face from AEW was spotted. The star in question is none other than Marina Shafir, who is a member of the MMA Four Horsewomen.

The faction included Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and AEW star Marina Shafir. In the SummerSlam vignette, Baszler opened up about Rousey's selfish behavior and the moment she reached her breaking point with it.

Shayna Baszler discussed how Rousey took care of her fellow Horsewomen. She clarified that her motives for letting them stay at her house were not based on kindness but rather to have people to spar with.

Although the term 'Four Horsewomen' was not mentioned, the vignette featured still photos showcasing Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, and two other major MMA names striking their iconic pose. Among them was AEW star Marina Shafir.

With the stage set for an epic showdown between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, the announcement of an MMA Rules match adds further excitement to the bout.

What do you make of the upcoming 'MMA Rules' match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.