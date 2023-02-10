Current AEW star threatens to "sue" Tony Khan's company 

Current manager of The Firm, Stokely Hathaway, was attacked during last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. The former WWE personality has now threatened to sue Tony Khan and his promotion.

During this past week's episode of Dynamite, Lexy Nair interviewed Stokely Hathaway. During this, he claimed that he had a problem with the FTW Champion Hook. He mentioned that the issues with his faction were all caused because of Taz's son.

"First of all, there are no cracks in the foundation of the Firm. Everyone is good. They are actually in the hotel right now, chilling. But I do have a problem and the problem is Hook. Everything that has gone wrong, I will say, is Hook's fault. Lee Moriarty has a loss because of Hook. Ethan Page has a loss because of Hook," Stokely Hathaway said. [00:07 - 00:25]

As Hathaway was speaking, Hook showed up and locked up an armbar that seemingly hurt The Firm's manager and sent him a warning.

"Be cautious with those words. Sir," Hook said. [00:50 - 00:52]

Following this, Hathaway seemingly went to the medical team and confirmed that he had a fracture. He stated that the FTW Champion would pay, and if he was not punished, then Hathway warned Tony Khan that he would sue the company.

“Hook will pay for his crimes. It was confirmed that there was a forearm fracture, which required a cast. I am distraught. I roll dice with my left hand so I’m f*****. Please don’t make me sue this company, Tony Khan. You know the portrait of your father hat’s hanging in your office? Well, once I own this company, I’m replacing it with a big a** photo of James Brown,” Hathaway said.

Lee Moriarty of Stokely Hathaway's faction is set to challenge for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

After Hook interrupted the first interview, AEW's Lexy Nair tried to catch up with Hathaway once again to get an update on his arm. They were again interrupted, but this time by Danhausen.

He wanted to know what happened to the former NXT star. This led to a stare-down between Orange Cassidy and The Firm's Lee Moriarty.

Following the segment, it was made official that Cassidy would defend his All-Atlantic Championship against Lee Moriarty.

The match is set to take place this Friday on AEW Rampage.

