"A violent side" - Champion credits Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal before entering NJPW's historic tournament

AEW star Wheeler Yuta has credited Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal ahead of the Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament.

At the upcoming BOSJ, the reigning ROH Pure Champion will be making his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut. During the pre-BOSJ press conference, he spoke highly of his fellow Blackpool Combat Club stablemates.

Yuta started by crediting both NJPW and AEW, as he gradually went on to thank the BCC for unlocking a violent side in him.

"Thank you to NJPW and AEW," said Yuta. "I'm excited to be here, but this is the greatest junior tournament in the world. I'm a Pure champion, and BCC have unlocked in me a violent side that I will show in BOSJ. Thank you."

Wheeler Yuta previously explained how match against Jon Moxley elevated him

Wheeler Yuta is currently stablemates with Moxley in the Blackpool Combat Club. But before he teamed up with The Death Rider, Yuta faced him on a few occasions.

In a previous interview with the Busted Open Radio, the ROH Pure Champion explained how his match against the former WWE Champion helped him rise. He also recalled finding his footing, courtesy of his matches against Mox.

"Shortly after that, I had round two with Jon Moxley, it was not a mugging as the first one was, this was at least match, and I was like, ‘I’m getting there, I’m starting to level up. I’m starting to step up and prove I can do it.’ Those were two moments where I felt like I was starting to find my footing and now I think it’s starting to take off," said Yuta. [H/T- Fightful]

