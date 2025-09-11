Current champion officially confirmed to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Title at All Out 2025

&quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page had a challenger lurking in the shadows for his AEW World Championship in recent weeks. Finally, Page met him face-to-face and agreed to put his title on the line at the company's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out 2025.The aforementioned star, who is the reigning TNT champion, is Kyle Fletcher. On the September 10 edition of Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page squared off against Don Callis's family member, Josh Alexander, in a non-title singles match. Callis himself joined the commentary desk to watch the action as two of the top in-ring performers locked horns to kick off the action on this week's show.The match was a back-and-forth affair, as The Walking Weapon looked to make a statement by attempting to defeat the reigning AEW World Champion. However, his valiant effort was not enough to put down The Millennial Cowboy, who scored the win over the former TNA superstar.Following his victory, The Hangman was confronted by Kyle Fletcher, who came into the ring to confront him. The Protostar made it clear that he wanted to become the next World Champion in All Elite Wrestling and add the richest prize in the company to his collection. Adam Page agreed to give him a title opportunity at All Out 2025; however, he had one condition.The reigning AEW World Champion asked Fletcher to leave behind his allies, i.e, Don Callis Family, and the leader, Don Callis himself, and have a fair fight with him at All Out. The Protostar agreed and said he did not need anyone to win the World title. Moreover, he proclaimed it would happen at All Elite Wrestling's signature event next week.With the stage set for this epic collision for All Out, it remains to be seen if Kyle Fletcher will be able to dethrone The Hangman and become a double champion.