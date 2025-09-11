  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Current champion officially confirmed to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Title at All Out 2025

Current champion officially confirmed to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Title at All Out 2025

By N.S Walia
Published Sep 11, 2025 00:51 GMT
Hangman Adam Page confronting his next challenger on AEW Dynamite (Image via AEW
Hangman Adam Page confronting his next challenger on AEW Dynamite (Image via AEW's X)

"Hangman" Adam Page had a challenger lurking in the shadows for his AEW World Championship in recent weeks. Finally, Page met him face-to-face and agreed to put his title on the line at the company's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out 2025.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is the reigning TNT champion, is Kyle Fletcher. On the September 10 edition of Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page squared off against Don Callis's family member, Josh Alexander, in a non-title singles match. Callis himself joined the commentary desk to watch the action as two of the top in-ring performers locked horns to kick off the action on this week's show.

The match was a back-and-forth affair, as The Walking Weapon looked to make a statement by attempting to defeat the reigning AEW World Champion. However, his valiant effort was not enough to put down The Millennial Cowboy, who scored the win over the former TNA superstar.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following his victory, The Hangman was confronted by Kyle Fletcher, who came into the ring to confront him. The Protostar made it clear that he wanted to become the next World Champion in All Elite Wrestling and add the richest prize in the company to his collection. Adam Page agreed to give him a title opportunity at All Out 2025; however, he had one condition.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

The reigning AEW World Champion asked Fletcher to leave behind his allies, i.e, Don Callis Family, and the leader, Don Callis himself, and have a fair fight with him at All Out. The Protostar agreed and said he did not need anyone to win the World title. Moreover, he proclaimed it would happen at All Elite Wrestling's signature event next week.

With the stage set for this epic collision for All Out, it remains to be seen if Kyle Fletcher will be able to dethrone The Hangman and become a double champion.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications