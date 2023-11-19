Current Champion's 174-day title reign ends at AEW Full Gear 

AEW Full Gear looks to be an event for title changes, as two belts have already changed hands at the time of this writing.

After Toni Storm won the AEW Women's World Title from Hikaru Shida, another title change shocked many viewers. Kris Statlander failed to retain her TBS Championship in a three-way match. She secured the gold from the formidable Jade Cargill upon her return at Double or Nothing 2023.

The match started with Julia Hart and Skye Blue sizing up Statlander, unilaterally deciding to team up in the three-way bout. Despite their combined efforts, the then-TBS Champion was able to hold her own at first.

Skye Blue and Julia Hart seemed to tease a long-term alliance at one point in the match. However, the House of Black member did not waste much time before making it clear that she wasn't looking for friends.

Statlander was eventually able to bounce back and take down Skye Blue. Before she could pin Blue, Hart removed the 28-year-old from the equation, executing the pinfall herself to pick up the win. This marked the end of Statlander's 174-day title reign.

The title change received a warm response from the audience. It remains to be seen what is next for Hart in AEW.

