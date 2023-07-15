Current champion's 47-match unbeaten streak comes to an end on AEW Rampage

Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena just had her winning streak of 47-straight singles matches end today courtesy of AEW star Willow Nightingale. This came during the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

This match was supposed to occur last week on Collision. Still, it was postponed to this week's edition of Rampage due to an injury Nightingale suffered in her unsuccessful title defense at NJPW STRONG Independence Day against Giulia.

Both superstars provided great offense during the match, and it seemed as if Athena was poised for another win. A timely counter by the former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion into a sudden pin booked her a ticket to the finals of the tournament.

Although finally suffering a singles loss, Athena still carries tremendous momentum moving forward as she is still the current ROH Women's World Champion. She is set to become the longest reigning title holder in its two-year history, less than 10 days from surpassing Mercedes Martinez's record.

Willow Nightingale, on the other hand, is now set to face Ruby Soho in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament happening tomorrow on AEW Collision. The pair last met three and a half months ago on Dynamite, with Soho taking the last win.

