Current champion sends bold message after AEW gets heat for booking a 60-year-old Billy Gunn to beat Jay White

A current champion in AEW, responds to the heavy criticism faced by the WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn after he took a victory over The Switchblade, Jay White this past Wednesday on Dynamite.

The current champion in question is one of the current ROH six-man tag champions, Austin Gunn. This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Austin's dad, Billy Gunn, squared off against The Switchblade, Jay White, in a singles bout. The match ended with Jay hitting Billy with a low blow and Billy taking a DQ win.

Fans on the internet expressed their heavy criticism, calling the match sloppy with a lackluster finish. Furthermore, The 60-year-old legend also received criticism for his performance in the match. Nevertheless, Billy's son, Austin Gunn, gave it back to all the criticism regarding his dad.

Austin took to the 'X' social media platform to share a sarcastic post, mentioning the career achievements of his dad and giving back to the fans, calling him a 'Bum.' Here is what Gunn wrote:

"I agree guys. My (11x Tag-Team Champion, 2x Hardcore Champion, 1x Intercontinental Champion, King of the Ring, in better better shape than all you bags of milk at 60, Hall of Fame, etc.) dad is a bum. Thanks for having my back. Gunns Up 👆🏼

The original post can be viewed by clicking this LINK.

Billy Gunn was saved by The Acclaimed after the match

After his DQ win against The Switchblade, Jay White and Billy Gunn were outnumbered by The Bang Bang Gang, along with his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn. Thankfully, just when White was going to hit Billy with a steel chair, The Acclaimed came out to save the day and even the odds.

Moreover, it seems the current feud between the AEW trios champions, The Acclaimed and Billy, and The Bullet Club Gold is heading towards a trios bout for the ROH six-man title unification. It remains to be seen how the story progresses between the two groups.

Do you think Billy Gunn should've defeated Jay White? Sound off by using the discuss button.

