Watch: Current champion shows off new tattoo mocking AEW star Darby Allin

Current PWG Tag Team Champion Brody King has revealed his new ink dedicated to top AEW star Darby Allin.

Earlier on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, House of Black appeared in their usual dark-themed promo. Malakai Black sent a chilling message to Miro whom he black-misted at the Forbidden Door. King then entered the scene, reiterating that he wasn't finished with Darby.

The 35-year old challenged the skateboarding daredevil to a Coffin Match, which was the latter's specialty. Allin, having previously competed in that stipulation-based match, beat both Ethan Page and Andrade El Idolo on separate occasions.

In preparation for his upcoming match, King showed off his new tattoo, with Darby's name etched on a tombstone. He sent a message to Darby by tweeting the exact words he said earlier during Wednesday's show.

"Let me know what flowers you want on your headstone," King tweeted.

The date for the third-ever Coffin Match featuring Brody King and Darby Allin hasn't been confirmed as of this writing. It would be interesting to see if the bout could possibly happen next week or on the August 10 Dynamite special edition Quake by the Lake.

Brody King has been a thorn on the side of AEW star Darby Allin

Since eliminating him at Royal Rampage by choking, Brody King has become a pain in the backside of Darby Allin. Sting and Malakai Black joined in as a result, ushering in a new rivalry. After King defeated Darby decisively at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 2 last week, Sting tried to save his protege but got misted by Black instead.

Even outside AEW, House of Black has continued to torment the former TNT Champion by attacking him in public places. King first powerbombed Darby in an autograph signing at a Seattle mall two weeks ago.

Then in San Diego Comic Con last Sunday, both faction members assaulted the former TNT Champion. Black nailed his "Black Mass" finisher to leave Allin laying on the table.

With things getting heated up between House of Black, Sting and Darby Allin in AEW, it will be interesting to see how Miro's involvement will affect the ongoing rivalry, especially on which side he will be on.

What are your thoughts on Brody King's new tattoo to send a message to Darby Allin? Sound off in the comments section below.

