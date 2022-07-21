Current champions attack Sting on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest, get confronted by former WWE Superstar

A former WWE Superstar may be the next target of the House of Black in AEW.

The feud between Darby Allin and Brody King saw an interesting development this week on Dynamite. The show started off with a grudge match between King and Darby, which the latter lost after being dominated by the House of Black member.

Brody King was apparently not satisfied with just the win over Darby Allin as he grabbed the 29-year-old wrestler after the match. This prompted Sting to appear, but he was also caught off-guard when Malakai Black stared him down while King sneaked up behind The Icon.

Things got even more heated when Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) made his entrance. The Redeemer seemed slightly different from his usual aggressive persona, as he simply stared at Malakai Black and Brody King from outside the ring. Surprisingly, a smirk could be seen on the former WWE star Malakai's face.

As of now, it is unclear if Miro will join the House of Black or fight them. Malakai Black and Brody King are also the current PWG World Tag Team Champions, which is yet another testament to their skill. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next in AEW.

