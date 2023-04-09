Current women's champion says she suffers from "WWE P.T.S.D" 

Many a name have found themselves unhappy within WWE, despite the promotion's status as number one. The likes of CM Punk to Steve Austin have walked away from the company before as a result. Current ROH Women's Champion Athena is the latest to describe a sense of PTSD from her time in the company.

The former Ember Moon succeeded in NXT with reigns as both the Women's and Tag Team champion. But her stint on the main roster proved to be less than satisfactory, with stop-start booking marring her WWE career. She was released by the company in 2021.

Athena has since emerged in AEW, later performing for sister promotion Ring of Honor where she is the current Women's World Champion. She spoke about experiencing PTSD from her WWE tenure during The Sessions with Renee Paquette.

“When I full boar got here (AEW), I was still the good guy, I still had a couple of really good promos in there with Jade (Cargill) and then it became, okay, thank you for that. We’ll call you when we have something but, here’s Dark and then it became, okay — the entire time I was like, what can I do? And I just felt lost for a while. I was like, no one’s telling me I’m doing a bad job. Everyone’s like, ‘You’re great! You’re doing great!’ And I was like, why? What is happening? And it’s almost a little bit of that WWE P.T.S.D. that seeps in of like, am I gonna be in catering for four months? Oh my God!” - Athena said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette I’ve got @AthenaPalmer_FG on The Sessions today! The @ringofhonor Women’s Champ talks AEW/ ROH, her style, almost retiring, and finding her love of the sport again! Awesome interview! Give us a listen! I’ve got @AthenaPalmer_FG on The Sessions today! The @ringofhonor Women’s Champ talks AEW/ ROH, her style, almost retiring, and finding her love of the sport again! Awesome interview! Give us a listen! https://t.co/vnSfIdIAK7

Athena debuted for AEW in 2022. She challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS title at All Out 2022 which she lost after just four minutes.

The former WWE star said she loves the amount she wrestles for AEW

𝗭𝗘𝗥𝗢⚡️ @AlllEliteZero



Tony Khan MAKE THIS HAPPEN

#ROH Athena says that Trinity Fatu fka Naomi was backstage to support her tonight and she hopes to have a match with her since she never got to in WWETony Khan MAKE THIS HAPPEN #ROH SuperCardOfHonor #SupercardOfHonor Athena says that Trinity Fatu fka Naomi was backstage to support her tonight and she hopes to have a match with her since she never got to in WWETony Khan MAKE THIS HAPPEN 🔥#ROH #ROHSuperCardOfHonor #SupercardOfHonor https://t.co/lYwazq0XTa

Athena continued to describe the adulation for the amount that she has wrestled since joining AEW, whether it be Dark, Dark Elevation, or Rampage. She admitted that she didn't know if she could deal with the mental aspect of arriving at work and having nothing to do.

“The benefit is I love the fact that when I come to work, I always have something to do whether it’d be Dark, Dark: Elevation, Rampage, whatever. I love that about this job because I don’t know if I can mentally come to work and not do anything. That would probably kill me more than anything else.” - Athena said.

Athena has got to wrestle plenty as the ROH Women's Champion. This is especially the case with her 'Proving Ground' matches week in and week out in ROH and Dark tapings.

What have you made of Athena's run in AEW and ROH? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes