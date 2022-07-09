Current world champion turns heel on AEW Rampage, seemingly joins forces with WWE Legend Tully Blanchard

This week's AEW Rampage saw WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard pull off another one of his masterstrokes.

During a recent segment ahead of Lee Moriarty facing ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Tully Blanchard enterprises interrupted the two stars with a fresh 'Gates of Agony' tag team. This led Gresham to challenge the duo to a fight, while he announced that he would be teaming up with Lee Moriarty while putting their differences aside.

During the match on Rampage, Lee Moriarty tried to tag the ROH World Champion in a particularly overwhelming moment. Surprisingly, Gresham pulled his hand away at the last moment, refusing to help Moriarty.

The shocking betrayal led to Liona landing Discus Lariat and Kaun finishing Moriarty off for the win, while Gresham hugged Tully Blanchard.

In a later backstage interview with Tony Schiavone, Jonathan Gresham explained the reason for his switch to the WWE Hall of Famer's side. He stated that Tully Blanchard had laid out all the plans, and he (Gresham) would be a fool not to take the chance.

While the heel turn was certainly unexpected, Lee Moriarty will get the chance to settle scores next week on Rampage, where he faces Gresham for the ROH World Championship title.

