Current WWE star reacts as AEW's Keith Lee reveals the "first commandment" in his fitness goals

AEW star Keith Lee receives a heartfelt message from a WWE NXT star, as Lee shares a motivational message for fitness freaks along with his most recent picture.

The star in question is NXT performer Dominik Dijakovic. Throughout his career, Keith Lee has been known for his amazing athletic abilities inside the squared circle despite his big size. Due to his unique look, Lee garnered attention from the wrestling world.

The Limitless One is currently signed with AEW, and he is putting heavy emphasis on his health and fitness. Recently, Keith took to Twitter to showcase his impressive physique and also shared a motivational message for all the fitness freaks out there:

"A note to those of you striving for fitness goals... consider this my first commandment. "Thou shalt not skip Leg Day." Go forth! Be LEGenDArY!!"

Current WWE NXT star Dominik Dijakovic was seemingly impressed with Lee's physique and wrote a heartfelt message. Here is how Dijak responded:

"Great job my dude!"

Keith Lee explained why the former WWE owner Vince McMahon didn't like him

Keith Lee made his WWE main roster debut after an impressive NXT run with high hopes. However, it's fair to say that he pretty much lost his momentum and eventually got released. Speaking on Talk is Jericho last year, The Limitless One listed out the problems Vince McMahon had with him:

"The way that I speak, my cadence, the way that I seem very thoughtful about how I deliver things, my choice of diction, all of those things is something that Vince was not a fan of. To the point where he literally told me, 'You sound too smart for your own good.' I'm like, 'I don't understand what that means. Like, what is that?' He wanted something more grimy and I don't think I delivered that for him. He wanted some intense guy, and I think that I can be intense, but I need a reason to be intense." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Meanwhile, Keith has been an active member of the AEW roster since last year. He also saw success at the beginning of by winning Tag Team Titles with Swerve Strickland. Henceforth, only time will tell what creatives have in store for The Limitless One.

