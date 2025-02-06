Current WWE star's family member furious with MJF after AEW Dynamite segment

MJF has been known to push his foes' buttons over the years. This time, his target was a family member of a top WWE superstar, who had a major outburst following their confrontation this week on AEW Dynamite.

During the February 5 edition of Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth returned to the ring to run down his rival, Jeff Jarrett. This led to Dustin Rhodes confronting MJF about his actions against legendary stars like Double J.

Dustin's words were not met kindly by the former AEW World Champion, who turned his verbal rant towards him. Moreover, he did not hesitate to say that Rhodes first lived in the shadow of his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, and now lives in his much more successful brother, Cody Rhodes' shadow.

This led to a massive brawl between the two AEW stars. Later that night, Rhodes expressed his sentiments in a backstage segment, claiming that despite people mocking him and looking down on him, he was still involved in professional wrestling.

Dustin Rhodes said that he was around for a reason and was the last of his kind. Witnessing what went down, he laid down the challenge to MJF for next week's Dynamite, which will take place in his hometown of Austin, Texas. The Natural One promised to lay a huge beatdown on him and teach him a lesson in his backyard.

