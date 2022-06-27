Current WWE superstar accidentally teases Cesaro’s involvement in Forbidden Door?

Is it possible that former 8x WWE 24/7 Champion Drew Gulak has accidentally teased Cesaro's (real name Claudio Castagnoli) return to the ring? A tweet from Gulak earlier this morning may have done just that.

Gulak's tweet showed himself and the former WWE Superstar facing off on an older edition of SmackDown. In the tweet, Gulak highlighted the various holds and submissions he used during the bout.

While he made no direct mention of Cesaro or the AEW x NJPW event, some fans drew the conclusion that he was teasing the King of Swing's return to in-ring action.

The former Cruiserweight Champion would eventually respond in a follow-up tweet, seemingly brushing off any suspicion that he was dropping spoliers; and instead was simply a victim of coincidence:

"I'm getting a bunch of replies about the timeliness of this tweet. Well, timeliness is next to safety in my book and we all know how much I love safety! @WWE's sold out Money in the Bank comes to you live this Saturday from Las Vegas and you can stream it on @peacockTV!" - Drew Gulak, Twitter

Drew Gulak @DrewGulak #MITB twitter.com/DrewGulak/stat… Drew Gulak @DrewGulak Leg control fireman's carry into the University Stretch for #SubmissionHoldSunday Leg control fireman's carry into the University Stretch for #SubmissionHoldSunday! 👐👉 https://t.co/v6QZNjhJgU I'm getting a bunch of replies about the timeliness of this tweet. Well, timeliness is next to safety in my book and we all know how much I love safety! @WWE 's sold out Money in the Bank comes to you live this Saturday from Las Vegas and you can stream it on @peacockTV I'm getting a bunch of replies about the timeliness of this tweet. Well, timeliness is next to safety in my book and we all know how much I love safety! @WWE's sold out Money in the Bank comes to you live this Saturday from Las Vegas and you can stream it on @peacockTV! #MITB twitter.com/DrewGulak/stat…

While using a clip of Cesaro prior to the event would arouse enough suspicion, the wording of the tweet matches up with Danielson's description of his mystery replacement. It should be noted that Zack Saber Jr.'s own nickname is The Submission Master.

What do current reports say regarding former WWE Superstar Cesaro's involvement at Forbidden Door?

Yesterday, a report from Fightful Select provided several updates on the former United States Champion's current in-ring status.

It noted that since Cesaro's departure from WWE earlier this year, the Swiss Superman has been approached by several promoters for him to appear at events. However, Cesaro reportedly did not have any "interest from his side of things". Cesaro had been part of Vince McMahon's company for over 10 years.

The report also noted that Cesaro had been training inside a wrestling ring at the Flatbacks in Orlando over the last several weeks. There have been no confirmed reports on whether he's scheduled to appear at Forbidden Door this weekend.

Bryan Danielson revealed on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite that he would not be able to compete at the much-anticipated Forbidden Door event against Zack Saber Jr. He is currently out due to an injury sustained at Double or Nothing.

Who do you think will appear as Bryan Danielson's replacement at Forbidden Door? Will it be Cesaro or someone else? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far