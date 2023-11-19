Current WWE Superstar congratulates Julia Hart on TBS Title win at AEW Full Gear

A former AEW star who recently signed with WWE has shared a heartfelt message for the new TBS Champion Julia Hart after her incredible victory at Full Gear 2023.

The current WWE star in question is Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.). He departed AEW earlier this year and is currently signed to the Stamford-based promotion. The 30-year-old recently made his debut on the company's developmental brand, NXT, as Lexis King."

King's former Varsity Blonds' stablemate, Julia Hart, captured the TBS Championship at Full Gear 2023. She bested Kris Statlander and Skye Blue in a stellar three-way match. Following the bout, the House of Black member posted the following message on Twitter:

"The youngest AEW champion. The House Always Wins 🖤," wrote Hart.

Reacting to her tweet, Lexis King congratulated Hart on her TBS Title victory.

"Congrats kid 👊," tweeted King.

Julia Hart is steadily gaining momentum in AEW, and her latest title win will catapult her to the top of the card. Meanwhile, Lexis King is looking to make a name for himself in the Stamford-based promotion.

