D-Von Dudley's sons to make their AEW debuts on Dark

One of the cool things about AEW Dark has been the exposure it's given independent wrestling talent that aren't currently signed by a major wrestling company.

This Tuesday night will be no different, as WWE and TNA Hall-of-Famer D-Von Dudley's sons will make their AEW debut against Serpentico and Luther of Chaos Project.

Terrence and Terrell Hughes, who currently wrestle on the independents under the tag team name TNT, have a lot to live up to considering the legacy that their dad and Bully Ray left behind as the Dudley Boyz/Team 3D.

Very proud of my sons! Get ready boys, your time is now! Oh My brother Testify! Let the legacy continue! https://t.co/bonXK0WrMH — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) November 9, 2020

This isn't the first time the young tag team will have been on wrestling programming before. The twins were previously featured in a storyline for IMPACT Wrestling between their father and "The Pope" D'Angelo Dinero. They have also made small cameos on WWE television over the years in backstage segments as extras.

AEW Dark has a stacked card as always on Tuesday at 7 PM EST on All Elite Wrestling's YouTube channel, featuring...

- Dark Order's Alan "5" Angels vs. Fuego del Sol

- The Acclaimed vs. Justin Blax and Louie Valle

- Dreamgirl Ellie and Jennacide vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

- Dani Jordyn vs. Leva Bates

- Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Jurassic Express w/ Marko Stunt

- Lucha Brothers vs. Ashton Starr and David Ali

- The Hybrid2 vs. Adam Priest and Shawn Dean

- TNT vs. Chaos Project

- Top Flight vs. Baron Black and Frankie Thomas

Tomorrow on #AEWDark, we have nine blockbuster matches set & ready to go! Watch Dark tomorrow night via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/y65MQ2DDgm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2020

Between AEW Dark, United Wrestling Network's Primetime Live, and IMPACT Wrestling, Tuesday night should be another great night of professional wrestling regardless of what you tune in to watch.